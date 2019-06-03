Germany's Infineon close to acquire Cypress Semiconductor: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: Shareholders arrive for the annual meeting of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon in Munich, southern Germany, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG is nearing a deal to buy Cypress Semiconductor Corp, valuing the U.S. chipmaker at almost $10 billion, Bloomberg reported here on Sunday.

Infineon will pay between $23-$24 a share for Cypress Semiconductor, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The offer is at a premium of about 50% from when Bloomberg reported last week that Cypress Semiconductor was exploring options after receiving takeover interest.

Both Infineon and Cypress Semiconductor were not immediately available to comment.