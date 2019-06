Infineon launches 1.5 billion euro capital hike to help fund Cypress deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen at its Austrian headquarters in Villach, Austria, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Infineon Technologies said on Monday it was launching an accelerated capital increase to raise 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) toward the cost of its planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor.

The German chipmaker said in a statement that the offering of new shares, by way of a private placement to institutional investors, would increase its share capital by 10%.

Separately, the bookrunner on the deal set price guidance for the placement at 13.66 euros. Infineon shares closed earlier on Monday in Frankfurt at 14.36 euros.

Infineon said on June 3 it had agreed to buy Silicon Valley-based Cypress for $10 billion, paying a 46% premium to expand into next-generation autos and Internet technologies.