U.S. backs effort to reach Cyprus reunification deal: White House
July 6, 2017 / 2:57 PM / in a month

U.S. backs effort to reach Cyprus reunification deal: White House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday urged the reunification of Cyprus and called on the opposing Greek Cypriot and Turkish sides to reach a settlement, the White House said after a call between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and leaders on both sides.

Pence, who spoke by phone with Republic of Cyprus' Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot Leader Mustafa Akinci, backed talks in Crans-Montana in Switzerland and was confident they could "secure a settlement that would reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation to the benefit of all Cypriots," the White House statement said.

Writing by Susan Heavey

