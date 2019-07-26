World News
July 26, 2019 / 11:15 AM / in an hour

Cyprus extends remand of seven Israelis for alleged rape, five freed

1 Min Read

A police bus with Israeli tourists, arrested over the alleged rape of a British tourist in the resort town of Ayia Napa, leaves the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus July 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - A court in Cyprus on Friday detained seven Israeli youths for further questioning in connection with a group rape alleged by a British tourist on the island.

A total of 12 individuals had initially been detained on a court order last week after a 19-year-old woman said she had been assaulted in a hotel room in the resort of Ayia Napa.

Cypriot authorities released five of them late on Thursday.

A magistrate ordered the remaining seven be held for another six days for questioning, a police spokeswoman said.

Israeli media have quoted parents of the youths denying the allegations.

Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams

