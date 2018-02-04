FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 5:20 PM / in an hour

Cyprus election challenger Malas concedes defeat to president Anastasiades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades held an unassailable lead in a run-off election, securing 55.9 percent of vote with 95 percent of votes counted, and challenger Stavros Malas called to congratulate him on victory, state television said on Sunday.

Anastasiades, 71, has taken credit for steering the Cypriot economy to recovery after it was plunged into crisis in 2013 by its exposure to debt-wracked Greece and fiscal slippage under a former left-wing administration.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Toby Chopra

