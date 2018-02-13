FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Cyprus keeps low key on natgas drill standoff, says working to avert crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s president said on Tuesday there was no reason for concern after Turkey obstructed a drill ship searching for gas off the ethnically-split island last weekend.

“There is no cause for anyone to be concerned. This is being handled in a manner to avert any possible crisis which could create problems either to the economy or to the state,” President Nicos Anastasiades told reporters in Nicosia.

Earlier, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Cyprus ‘not to overstep the mark’ in exploring for offshore gas, an issue which is a long running feud between the two neighbors.

Anastasiades declined to comment on Erdogan’s remarks.

Reporting By Michele Kambas

