February 14, 2018 / 12:16 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

EU's Juncker criticizes Turkey over ship incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he was “strictly against the behavior of Turkey” around a naval incident in the Mediterranean.

Cyprus - an EU member states - on Sunday accused the Turkish military of obstructing a ship contracted by Italian oil company Eni from approaching an area to explore for natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean.

In reaction, the EU told Turkey to avoid threats against the bloc’s members and strive for good neighborly relations.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
