EU stands in solidarity with Cyprus in Turkey exploration standoff

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders expressed solidarity with Cyprus and Greece on Friday after Nicosia accused Turkey of threatening to use force against a drillship chartered by Italy’s Eni.

Speaking after Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades addressed his fellow EU leaders in Brussels on the recent standoff over hydrocarbons rights in the eastern Mediterranean, European Council President Donald Tusk also told journalists the bloc was calling on Turkey to stop activities that have led to recent incidents.

Tusk stressed that Greece and Cyprus had the “sovereign right” to explore for resources in the eastern Mediterranean.