Erdogan condemns diplomatic 'games' during Northern Cyprus visit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reviews a guard of honour with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar upon his arrival in northern Nicosia, Cyprus November 15, 2020. Mustafa Oztartan/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey and breakaway Northern Cyprus will no longer tolerate “diplomacy games” in an international dispute over rights to offshore resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

On a visit to the island’s north, which only Ankara recognises as a state, Erdogan said peace and stability cannot be achieved in the region unless Turkey and Northern Cyprus receive a fair share of territorial rights.