EU Council should condemn Turkish actions off Cyprus: Greek PM

(Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday the European Council should ‘unreservedly condemn the illegal actions of Turkey’ which has launched an offshore drill for gas in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone.

Tsipras spoke by phone with European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister stressed that the European Council should examine specific measures against those involved in these illegal activities, if Turkey insists on violating international law,” a statement from Tsipras’s office said.