Russia says Northern Cyprus's plans to open Varosha beach unacceptable

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was seriously concerned by Northern Cyprus’s plans to open Varosha beach, calling the decision to do so unacceptable.

Northern Cyprus said on Tuesday it will reopen the beach area of an abandoned resort in no-man’s land, a move condemned by Greek Cypriots.

Varosha has been off limits along ceasefire lines to all but the Turkish military since 1974 and has stood as a bargaining chip in the decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.