Cyprus president slams 'illegal' Varosha move

FILE PHOTO: Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades speaks during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/Pool

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades slammed a move by Turkey and Turkish Cypriots to partially reopen a beach resort abandoned by Greek Cypriots fleeing war in 1974.

“The decision by Turkey and the occupation regime to extend part of the fenced in city for use ... is an illegal and clear violation of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Anastasiades said in a written statement.

Turkish Cypriot authorities on Wednesday opened up part of Varosha, marking the first time in decades that the area, a designated military zone, was accessed by members of the public.