March 7, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has received information that an Exxon Mobil ship is heading towards the east Mediterranean for oil and gas exploration, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Wednesday, amid a row between Ankara and Cyprus on the issue.

Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference Ankara would continue to preserve its rights concerning hydrocarbon exploration in the region. Last month Turkish military maneuvers prevented a vessel charted by Italy’s state-controlled Eni reaching an area Cyprus has licensed for drilling.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
