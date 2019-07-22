Commodities
July 22, 2019 / 9:09 AM / in 3 hours

Turkey says no more exploration ships necessary in eastern Mediterranean for now

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - No further energy exploration or drilling ships are necessary in the eastern Mediterranean for now, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday as a dispute continued over Turkish drilling for gas and oil off the island of Cyprus.

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey was ready for cooperation to reach a solution to the dispute over energy resources in the region.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
