Thailand to tax gains from cryptocurrency trade: minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand plans to impose a 15-percent withholding tax on gains from cryptocurrency trade, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong gestures during an interview with Reuters at the finance ministry in Bangkok, Thailand, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

There will also be a value-added tax on such trade but retail investors will be exempted, he told reporters. He did not give further details.

The government is expected to introduce a law later this month to regulate digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak told reporters.