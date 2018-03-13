Thailand plans to draft a law to regulate cryptocurrencies: official

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s cabinet has agreed in principle that a law should be drafted for regulating digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings, a government official said Tuesday.

Representation of the Ethereum virtual currency standing on the PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

It has instructed the Office of the Council of State to look into the matter and submit a draft to the cabinet next week, Nathporn Chatusripitak, a spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak, told reporters.

Last month, the central bank said it had asked financial institutions not to get involved in cryptocurrency transactions.