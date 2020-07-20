Czech car production falls 32.6% in first half on coronavirus outages: industry association

FILE PHOTO: Cars are parked in the courtyard of Skoda Auto's factory as the company restarts production after shutting down last month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech car production fell by 32.6% in the first half of this year to 503,615 cars as the new coronavirus pandemic hit the sector, Czech Automotive Industry Association (AIA) said on Monday.

In June alone, production dropped 17.1% to 103,934 cars, as car makers returned to more standard operations after full closures earlier in the spring.

Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto maintained its top position with 337,580 cars made in the first half of the year, followed by Hyundai with 96,390 cars and PSA-Toyota’s joint plant TPCA with 69,645 cars.

(This story corrects June drop percentage in second paragraph to 17.1 from 7.1)