September 2, 2019 / 6:17 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Czech state attorney halts investigation of P.M. Babis: newspaper

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech state attorney has halted an investigation of suspected fraud by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the newspaper Denik N reported on Monday, citing two sources with knowledge of the state attorney’s decision.

The police have charged Babis with illegal tapping of a 2 million euro ($2.2 million) development subsidy a decade ago and prior to his entry into politics.

The state attorney is scheduled to officially comment on his decision at 9:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).

Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely

