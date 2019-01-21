Czech banks expect weaker mortgage loan demand in first quarter: survey

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech banks expect tighter lending conditions for consumer credit and loan demand, especially for mortgages, to decline further in the first quarter this year, a central bank survey showed on Monday.
According to the regular lending survey, banks tightened credit standards for home and consumer loans in the last quarter, mainly due to new central bank recommendations on income requirements for borrowers. This also led to a drop in demand.
