Czech finance minister says budget on track to meet 2019 plan

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech central state budget is on track to meet the 2019 target of a 40 billion crown ($1.73 billion) deficit, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Monday.

She said revenue underperformed expectations earlier in the year but the trend was improving.

The government expects the overall fiscal balance, which includes regional and local budgets, healthcare and some other public funds, to show a 0.3 percent surplus related to gross domestic product, but drop into a deficit of 0.2 percent next year.

Next year’s central government budget is planned with the same deficit as this year.