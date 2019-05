FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government is continuing talks with banks over a potential national development fund into which lenders would pay into and help finance investments, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday.

Babis reiterated he remained opposed to a sector tax on banks, saying it would threaten the economy and banking sector stability.