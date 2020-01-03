Czech 2019 budget deficit comes in much narrower than planned

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s central state budget ended 2019 in deficit of 28.5 billion crowns ($1.25 billion), narrower than planned, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Friday.

One of the European Union’s best budget performers in recent years had aimed for a gap of 40 billion crowns as it raised spending last year for higher pensions and public sector wages, while the economy maintained growth above 2%.

The ministry has forecast the overall public sector balance, which includes the central budget along with regional governments and the health insurance system, to show a surplus of 0.3% of gross domestic product in 2019.

Schillerova told a news conference it would likely end near 0.3%-0.4% of GDP.

The overall public finance balance is seen returning to a deficit from 2021, the first time since 2015, as growth slows.

State debt dropped to 29.1% of GDP last year, the minister said, well below an EU average of around 80%.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ government is planning higher spending in the 2020 budget for pension and public sector wage bumps and investment while keeping the deficit target at 40 billion crowns.

The larger spending rises have been criticised by many economists and the opposition for leaving little wriggle room in budgets during times of downturn.

The ministry predicts growth slowing to 2.0% in 2020 from 2.5% seen in 2019.

Babis told Czech Television on Wednesday the government could allow a higher 2020 deficit for investments if a slowdown worsened.

For an interactive graphic: here