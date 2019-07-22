Some Czech banks expect slight rise in mortgage demand in third quarter: survey

FILE PHOTO: The Czech National Bank is seen in central Prague, Czech Republic, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Part of the Czech banking market expects a slight increase in demand for mortgage loans in the third quarter while the sector overall sees no change in credit standards, a regular Czech National Bank survey found on Monday.

In the second quarter, banks left credit conditions for companies unchanged, the survey said. Competition led to an easing of conditions for house purchase loans, and demand increased in part of the market last quarter, it said.