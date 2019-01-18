Czech central banker Dedek says no reason for major policy moves

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech inflation is on target and there is no reason for any significant monetary policy moves, central bank board member Oldrich Dedek said.

The central bank raised interest rates five times in 2018, including at four consecutive meetings before pausing in December. Dedek was the lone vote for keeping rates steady at two of the meetings when a hike was decided.

“The Czech National Bank is fulfilling the inflation target, we are at exactly 2 percent. So there is no reason to signicantly adjust monetary policy,” he said on Thursday evening Czech Television news program, according to a video re-published on the broadcaster’s website.