PRAGUE (Reuters) - A small helicopter crashed into a building in an industrial zone in the Czech city of Plzen on Wednesday, killing all four people onboard, police said.

The wreckage of a small helicopter that crashed into an industrial hall is seen on the crash site in Plzen, Czech Republic, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

No one else was injured in the crash.

“Police on the scene are still investigating the circumstances of the crash,” a police spokeswoman said.