January 13, 2018 / 2:19 PM / in 2 hours

Incumbent Zeman leads Czech presidential vote: partial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Incumbent Milos Zeman led the first round of the Czech Republic’s presidential election on Saturday with 44.2 percent of the vote, results from 10.6 percent of voting districts showed.

The runner up was Jiri Drahos, a pro-Western academic, with 24.2 percent, far ahead of the remaining seven contenders.

Unless the winner takes more than 50 percent in the first round, the two highest-scoring candidates will go head to head in a run-off planned for Jan. 26-27.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Edmund Blair

