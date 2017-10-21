Billionaire's ANO party holding big lead in Czech election: partial results

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech billionaire businessman Andrej Babis’s ANO party held a 20-point lead in a parliamentary election on Saturday, with over half of all voting stations reporting results, giving his party an unassailable position in talks to form the next government.

The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis speaks to the media after casting his vote in parliamentary elections in Prague, Czech Republic October 20, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Partial results gave ANO 31.3 percent of the vote and also showed a surprise surge for the far-right, anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy party, which at 11.4 percent was fighting for second position with two other parties.