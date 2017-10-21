Czech billionaire' s ANO party leads election - results projection

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The ANO party of billionaire businessman Andrej Babis was seen winning a Czech parliamentary election with 29.1 percent of the vote, results projections based on 8.8 percent of voting stations reporting showed on Saturday.

The projection by the Median agency showed eight parties crossing the 5 percent threshold to win parliamentary seats.

The centre-right Civic Democrats were seen second with 11 percent, the projection showed.

Actual results from 10.6 percent of poling stations counted had ANO ahead at 31.8 percent.