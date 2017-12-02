Napoleon feted in Czech reenactment of Battle of Austerlitz

(Reuters) - Cannons roared and horses’ hooves pounded across the battlefield on which French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte won one of his most famous victories as hundreds of people took part in a weekend reenactment of the Battle of Austerlitz.

Czech history enthusiasts dressed as soldiers march ahead of a re-enactment of Napoleon's famous battle of Austerlitz, that will take place tomorrow, near the southern Moravian town of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic December 1, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Known as the Battle of the Three Emperors, the clash which was fought on Dec. 2, 1805 saw Napoleon’s Grande Armee defeat a larger Russo-Austrian force through tactical brilliance.

The annual Czech event saw enthusiasts in historical costume wielding muskets, pistols and sabres as they re-enacted the clash, which historians regard as one of the most important battles of the Napoleonic wars.