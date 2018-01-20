At least two dead, dozens hurt in Prague hotel fire

PRAGUE (Reuters) - At least two people died and dozens more were hurt in a fire at a hotel in the center of Prague on Saturday, a rescue services official said on Czech Television.

The Czech Fire Rescue Service said the fire occurred at Eurostars David Hotel, blocks away from the Vltava River and near the Czech capital’s National Theatre.

Forty people were evacuated, the fire service said.

“There are two (deaths) but we are afraid that won’t be the final figure,” Petr Kolouch, director of the Prague Emergency Medical Service, told Czech Television.

Czech media reported several people were seriously injured.