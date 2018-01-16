Czech PM Babis to ask lawmakers to lift his parliamentary immunity

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he would ask lawmakers lift his parliamentary immunity to face allegations of EU subsidy fraud.

Police are investigating whether he illegally received a 2 million euro EU subsidy a decade ago by hiding ownership of a farm and conference center. Babis denies wrongdoing.

Babis was speaking before a parliamentary committee meets on Tuesday to make a recommendation on whether to lift Babis’s immunity from prosecution that he is granted as an elected member of the chamber.