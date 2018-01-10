FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 7:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech lower house adjourns session, delaying confidence vote until January 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech lower house voted on Wednesday to adjourn a session due to hold a confidence vote on a minority government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis until Jan. 16.

Babis, a billionaire businessman and leader of the anti-establishment ANO party, was expected to lose the vote after other factions in parliament said they would not back the cabinet due to a police investigation of alleged subsidy fraud by Babis. He denies any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.