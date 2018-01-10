Czech lower house adjourns session, delaying confidence vote until January 16

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech lower house voted on Wednesday to adjourn a session due to hold a confidence vote on a minority government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis until Jan. 16.

Babis, a billionaire businessman and leader of the anti-establishment ANO party, was expected to lose the vote after other factions in parliament said they would not back the cabinet due to a police investigation of alleged subsidy fraud by Babis. He denies any wrongdoing.