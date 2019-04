PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Industry Minister Marta Novakova said on Wednesday she was told by Prime Minister Andrej Babis that she would be replaced.

Novakova, an independent appointed by Babis’s ANO party, has followed pro-Chinese and pro-Russian policy views advocated by President Milos Zeman.

She was also criticized for arguing Czechs should use more mobile data if they wanted their prices to go down. There was no immediate news on her replacement.