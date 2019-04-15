World News
April 15, 2019

Czech president to appoint new ministers on April 30

Czech President Milos Zeman gestures in Vienna, Austria April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Karel Havlicek, the head of a small business association and deputy chief of the government’s science and research council, as new industry minister on April 30, a spokesman said on Monday.

The president will also appoint lawyer Vladimir Kremlik as new transport minister, replacing Dan Tok who resigned after serving more than four years, a record tenure for the transport post.

Havlicek’s main tasks will be regulating the telecoms market and preparing a project to boost the European Union country’s nuclear power capacity.

Both ministries are controlled by Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s ANO party, which leads the coalition government.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Frances Kerry

