July 11, 2018 / 11:28 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Czech PM Babis wins vote of confidence for new Cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech lower house of parliament gave its backing early on Thursday for a new, center-left minority Cabinet led by billionaire Andrej Babis, ending his nearly nine-month struggle to secure a parliamentary majority, an unofficial vote count showed.

The government, combining Babis’ ANO party and the Social Democrats, relied for support in the vote on the Communist Party, giving it a say in forming the cabinet for the first time since the fall of Communism in former Czechoslovakia in 1989.

Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Leslie Adler

