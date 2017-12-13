Czech president appoints Babis-led minority government

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday appointed a minority government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who immediately announced a parliamentary confidence vote for Jan. 10.

Czech newly appointed Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a news conference at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic December 6, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Running on pledges to fight migration and make the state more efficient, Babis’s ANO party placed first in a national election in October with 29.6 percent of the vote.

ANO holds 78 seats in the 200-seat lower house but does not have the firm backing of any of the other eight parties represented there, meaning Babis will have his work cut out to win the confidence vote necessary under the constitution.

His government includes non-partisan ministers, and he will represent the country at a European Union summit on Thursday and Friday.

If Babis loses the confidence vote, his government will stay in power until an alternative is formed. But given his party’s strong representation in parliament, it would most likely continue playing a leading role.

Other parties have called for Babis himself to stay out of the government due to a police request that parliament lift his immunity to allow prosecution for alleged abuse of European Union subsidies.

Babis, a billionaire businessman with interests in farming, chemicals, media and other sectors, has denied any wrongdoing.

