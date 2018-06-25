FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 25, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech president to appoint new cabinet on Wednesday: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint members of a new cabinet on Wednesday following eight months of political instability after last October’s election, a spokesman for the president said on Monday.

Czech President Milos Zeman arrives to appoint Andrej Babis as the country's Prime Minister at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

Prime Minister Andrej Babis, leader of the centrist ANO party, has negotiated a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats, and the path to forming a cabinet opened on Friday after a compromise on personnel.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Writing by Michael Kahn; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.