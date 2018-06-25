Czech president to appoint new cabinet on Wednesday: spokesman

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint members of a new cabinet on Wednesday following eight months of political instability after last October’s election, a spokesman for the president said on Monday.

Czech President Milos Zeman arrives to appoint Andrej Babis as the country's Prime Minister at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

Prime Minister Andrej Babis, leader of the centrist ANO party, has negotiated a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats, and the path to forming a cabinet opened on Friday after a compromise on personnel.