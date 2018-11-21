World News
Czech ruling partner will allow cabinet survive no-confidence motion

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech centre-left Social Democratic Party, junior partner in the ruling coalition, will not take part in a no-confidence vote on Friday, allowing the government to survive the motion, party chief Jan Hamacek said on Wednesday.

The coalition government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis has been under pressure after allegations he tried to hinder investigation of fraud against himself and his family members. Babis has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Angus MacSwan

