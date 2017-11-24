FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outgoing Czech government to submit resignation on Nov 29
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Outgoing Czech government to submit resignation on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The outgoing Czech government will submit its resignation when it next meets on Nov. 29, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Twitter on Friday, making way for a new administration following an October parliamentary election.

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka speaks during the news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Czech President Milos Zeman plans to appoint Andrej Babis as prime minister in early December. Babis’s ANO party won last month’s election by a large margin but fell short of a majority. It has yet to find any coalition partners and is still seeking votes to support a minority cabinet.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Peter Graff

