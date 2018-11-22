Czech PM Babis sticks to preference for CEZ as builder of new nuclear plant: CTK agency

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A new Czech nuclear plant should be built by a subsidiary of majority state-owned electricity producer CEZ with the government supporting the project by being second in line as guarantor, news agency CTK quoted Prime Minister Andrej Babis as saying.

CEZ has in the past refused to build new nuclear plants without clear state involvement, possibly through guaranteed electricity prices. Some private shareholders in CEZ have also been opposed to the project.

Babis has long preferred CEZ to be the investor. The government plans to decide on a financing model for the new unit, to built at the existing Dukovany power plant, in the coming months.

Babis said last month the government may buy some time to decide on the new plant by working on extending the operation of the existing units at Dukovany by 10 years beyond their current lifespan ending around 2035.