Commodities
Czechs not looking at Hungary-type deal to build nuclear power plants: PM

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis attends a parliamentary session during a no-confidence vote for the government he leads, in Prague, Czech Republic, November 23, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government is not considering an intergovernmental deal to help build new nuclear power units in the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.

“We are not considering a similar agreement like Hungary has,” Babis said at a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban when asked about a model Budapest agreed with Russia in 2014 for building new reactors.

Babis said he had called on majority state-owned electricity producer CEZ to start working on a new project and believed it was commercially beneficial. The government has been discussing the best financing model for the new power station.

Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet

