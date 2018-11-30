Czechs not looking at Hungary-type deal to build nuclear power plants: PM

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government is not considering an intergovernmental deal to help build new nuclear power units in the country, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.
“We are not considering a similar agreement like Hungary has,” Babis said at a news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban when asked about a model Budapest agreed with Russia in 2014 for building new reactors.
Babis said he had called on majority state-owned electricity producer CEZ to start working on a new project and believed it was commercially beneficial. The government has been discussing the best financing model for the new power station.
Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet