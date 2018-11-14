Geopolitics should be factor in new nuclear investment decision: Czech PM

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday geopolitics should be a factor when the NATO and EU member country decides future nuclear power investments as the country mulls whether to build new reactors.

Babis’ comments came after a meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry who urged nations in central Europe to have a diverse set of energy supplies and suppliers.

“We have to keep in mind our geopolitical orientation while investing into nuclear power,” Babis said.

The world’s main six nuclear power builders from countries including Russia, China and the United States are all vying for the expansion deal, long under discussion in the Czech Republic.