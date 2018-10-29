Minister: Czechs may delay plan to boost nuclear power capacity - Bloomberg

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government may delay its decision for state-controlled utility CEZ to build new reactors at its two nuclear power plants, Industry Minister Marta Novakova was quoted as saying on Monday.

“The decision about building nuclear units can’t be done under pressure and we don’t want to be put under pressure from suppliers or other entities,” Novakova said in an interview published by Bloomberg.

“The Finance Ministry is also analyzing the risk of potential court disputes.”

The project to expand CEZ’s nuclear power plant fleet is the biggest investment ever into Czech energy. CEZ operates two plants at Dukovany and Temelin that together covered 38 percent of Czech energy needs last year.