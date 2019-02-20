Health News
Czechs order inspection of all Polish beef imports: CTK agency

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech authorities will inspect all beef imported into the Czech Republic from neighboring Poland following the discovery of salmonella in a 700 kg batch of imported Polish beef, news agency CTK said on Wednesday.

The agency reported that Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman had said the government was also considering a ban on Polish imports.

The order follows a January food scare sparked by a TV documentary showing a Polish abattoir killing sick cows. Poland produces about 560,000 tonnes of beef a year, with 85 percent exported.

