Energy & Environment

Poland sees possibility of reaching agreement with Czechs on Turow mine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: PGE Turow Power Station is seen in Bogatynia, south-western Poland, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel//File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Warsaw sees a possibility of reaching an agreement with Prague over an open-pit coal mine in Poland near the Czech border, Poland’s Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka said on Thursday, as the neighbouring countries were about to start negotiations.

“We absolutely see a possibility of reaching such agreement,” Kurtyka told a press conference in Prague.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish, Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson

