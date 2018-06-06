FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Czech president appoints Andrej Babis as prime minister for second time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Andrej Babis as prime minister for a second time on Wednesday, giving him a new chance on forming a government to end a long political stalemate.

FILE PHOTO: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis at a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Babis, whose ANO party was the runaway winner of an election last October but lacks a majority, has been ruling in a caretaker capacity since January when his one-party minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in the lower house.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

