Czech president appoints Andrej Babis as prime minister for second time

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Andrej Babis as prime minister for a second time on Wednesday, giving him a new chance on forming a government to end a long political stalemate.
Babis, whose ANO party was the runaway winner of an election last October but lacks a majority, has been ruling in a caretaker capacity since January when his one-party minority cabinet lost a confidence vote in the lower house.
Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky