June 15, 2018 / 2:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech center-left party agrees to join government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech center-left Social Democrats voted in a party referendum to join a coalition with the centrist ANO group, party leader Jan Hamacek said on Friday, a step toward ending more than eight months of stalemate after an election.

The result means the parties can join forces to form a government, which would also need support from the pro-Russian Communist Party in parliament to win a vote of confidence that every new cabinet must call after it is appointed.

The Communists have said they will support the coalition if it meets a number of policy conditions.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans

