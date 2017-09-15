FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech foreign minister lightly injured in car accident: ministry
September 15, 2017 / 10:30 PM / a month ago

Czech foreign minister lightly injured in car accident: ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek suffered a light head injury when his chauffeur-driven car was involved in a traffic accident, a spokeswoman from the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Lubomir Zaoralek, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, addresses the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine/File Photo

Zaoralek, who leads his Social Democratic Party to a parliamentary election due next month, was treated at a hospital and later released for home treatment, she said.

“He suffered an injury to his head, but his state is good,” Irena Valentova said in an emailed statement.

The Social Democrats trail their main rival and current coalition partner, the ANO movement of former Finance Minister Andrej Babis, by a double-digit margin in polls.

The election is scheduled for October 20-21.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Sandra Maler

