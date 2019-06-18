World News
Czech opposition parties to challenge PM Babis in no-confidence vote

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Opposition parties said they will call a vote of no-confidence in Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s government over his alleged conflicts of interest, although they lack enough votes to win.

The five parties will submit their request for a special session of parliament on Friday, party leaders said at a news conference on Tuesday.

With the support of the Communist party, Babis’s minority government controls 108 votes in the 200-member lower house of parliament. To pass a no-confidence motion, the opposition needs 101 votes.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Catherine Evans

